Skip to content
Toggle navigation
Marketplace
Place New Ad
Sign In
What are you posting?
The best place to reach customers in your local community.
Family Notices
Acknowledgements
Anniversaries
Birthday Greetings
Births
Deaths
Engagements
In Memoriam
Marriages
Memorial Donations
Memorial Headstones
Memorial Services
Unveilings
Valentines
For Sale
Antiques
Auctions
Building Supplies
Computers
Firewood
For Sale
Fruit & Veges
Grazing
Livestock & Poultry
Machinery Sale & Wtd
Musical Instruments
Pets
Plants & Gardens
Stamps & Coins
Stock Auctions
Swaps
Wtd to Buy or Exchange
Motoring
Boats & Marine
Caravans\Motorhomes & Trailers
Cars For Sale
Motor Parts & Acc
Motorcycles For Sale & Wtd
Other Repairs & Services
Vans & Utes
Vehicle Finance
Vehicles Wanted
Trade Services
Appliance Services
Building Services
Cabinet Makers
Carpet & Flooring Services
Catering
Childcare
Cleaning Services
Computer & Electronics
Concrete & Paving
Financial
Fitness & Beauty
Fitness & Health
Flooring Services
Gardening & Landscaping
Handy Person Services
Haulage & Removals
Health
Hire Services
Home Help Available and Wtd
Home Minding
Immigration
Internet Services
Lawn Care
Legal & Professional Services
Locksmith
Marine Services
Motortrade Services
Painting & Decorating
Pest Control
Photography
Plastering Services
Plumbing and Drainage
Property & Home Maintenance
Roofing & Spouting
Storage
Trades Services
Tree Services
Tution/Training
Upholstery Services
MarketDay
Audio Visual
Baby Assorted
Bicycles
Boating
Books & Magazines
Building Supplies
Clothing
Computers & Accessories
Crafts & Hobbies
Electrical
Free
Gauranteed Placement
House & Garden
Household
Jewellery & Accessories
Motor Parts & Accessories
Musical Instruments
Odds & Ends
Photography
Sports
Tools
Toys
Whiteware
Wtd to Buy & Exchange
For all other classifications (Public notice, Employment, Real Estate, Adult Entertainment, Therapeutic Massage, Garage Sale) please email
classads@nzherald.co.nz
or call us on 0800 437 253